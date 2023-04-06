Schroader, 82, of Benton, passed away at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital on April 2, 2023. He worked the majority of his life in construction, laying pipe across much of the bluegrass state.
Larry always had the itch to travel. When it came time to retire he picked up his CDL license. Suddenly, he was Eastbound and Down, exploring much of the U.S. as he made his runs. In the time before GPS, you could find Larry in the driver’s seat of a refrigerated box truck with a paper map spread across the steering wheel and dash, bravely navigating with the confidence of someone who knows how to read a map!
In his free time, Larry would play a few holes around the golf course because he enjoyed being outside in the sunshine. He was a man who believed that nothing came without hard work and instilled those values in his family. Larry has been described as “honest as the day is long”. His kind and generous spirit made him a fixture in the community for much of his life. Larry possessed solemn wisdom for life and humbly offered guidance to those he loved. He will be immeasurably missed by all who knew him.
His life will be forever cherished by his wife of 59 years, Marlene Schroader; son, Jeffery Wade Schroader; daughter, Lana Jill Brown; granddaughter, Jessica Schroader; grandson, Tristen Wade Brown; brothers, Mark and Darry Schroader; with many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded by his parents and sisters, Pam Santoro and Brenda Kay Bandy.
A celebration of life will be held at Central Church of Christ in Benton, at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Memorial contributions may be made to Edwards Cemetery, C/O Cindy Groves, 453 Hunter Rd, Benton, KY 42025.
