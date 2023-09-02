A large crowd was in attendance at Friday’s pickleball court ribbon-cutting at Paducah’s Bob Noble Park.
Elected leaders, community members and pickle-ballers were eager get their eyes on the courts and play a game or two.
Players said they were excited to have their own spot. Previously, they used nearby tennis courts as makeshift pickleball courts.
Paducah Mayor George Bray and other local leaders gave remarks at the ceremony, including Paducah Parks and Recreation Director Amie Clark.
She said she was overwhelmed to see so much community support.
“This is by far the biggest ribbon-cutting attendance we’ve ever seen. We have a very large group of pickleball players from all over the region that are here,” she said.
Players came from Murray, Cadiz and other surrounding counties. Clark said seeing them on the courts was a great feeling.
She said the courts came about because of a few community members who wanted a place to enjoy their hobby.
“We got a few calls a couple of years ago from pickleball players that just wanted a place to play and there was nowhere for them to play, and this year we were fortunate enough to be able to get it budgeted and approved by the commission,” Clark explained.
Nancy Sutton is district ambassador for the state of Kentucky for USA Pickleball, the National governing body for the sport. She was one of the original people asking for this project.
“When I came out here and saw the courts completed and all the crowd that showed up, I was amazed. You can’t even imagine how happy I am to see this come to fruition,” Sutton said.
She explained that she picked up the sport at the beach in 2015 and has been invested ever since. She said she knew it wasn’t just fun, but it was going to pay off for the community too.
“When I look at these courts, I don’t just see people playing. I see the community coming together and bonding and meeting new friends and family and friends laughing and playing and just having new relationships,” Sutton said.
She has a group she plays with, but she also plays with her grandson. She says it’s a great way to exercise, and she encourages people of all ages to jump in and try it.
“This is just a testament to the parks department and the commission on making sure that we’re providing for the needs of the community, making sure that we’re providing good quality facilities, and so this is a great example of that,” Clark said.
