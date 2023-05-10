Lakota Hillyard, 26, of Edwardsville, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at his home. Lakota worked as a security guard and loved to work out and follow UFC wrestling with hopes of possibly being in it someday. Mostly, Lakota made everyone around him laugh and smile when they were near him.
Lakota is survived by the love of his life, Stephanie Evetts of Windsor; his mother, Joy Skamser of Vienna; three siblings, Caleb Pixley, Jesslynne Hubbell, and Savannah Hillyard and Corey Holland; four nephews and one niece.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Kenneth Hillyard.
Family services will be announced at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.