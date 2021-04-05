Going into the 2021 baseball season, the Mayfield Cardinals knew their youth would be a cause for concern.
With six freshmen in the starting lineup on Monday night against Calloway County, the Cardinals saw inexperience ravish their chances early and often as the Lakers ran away with a 13-2 win in five innings.
“We’ve been quarantined for the last 10 days so this is basically like us getting out for practice right now,” Mayfield head coach Richard Collins said. “We’re just having to jump out and go. We’ve got a lot of guys that had to take off so we’ve been working on getting our pitchers back and going. Everybody is still on pitch limits and today we only had three pitchers available to go. Hopefully by the end of this week we’ll get everyone back and be ready for All ‘A’.”
Mayfield drew first blood against the Lakers but quickly saw its 1-0 lead disappear as Calloway plated six runs in the home half of the first to take an early 6-1 lead.
Lakers third baseman Cadwell Turner’s bloop single, a two-run single from designated hitter Jayden Rollins and an abundance of passed balls fueled the Lakers’ six-run first inning.
Up 8-2 in the bottom of the fourth, Calloway poured in five more runs, all with two outs, to pull ahead 13-2 heading into the fifth inning.
Aside from a hit by pitch, Mayfield went quietly in the top half of the fifth as Calloway secured the 13-2 victory.
Lakers senior right handed pitcher Colby White picked up the win over the Cardinals, going four and one-thirds innings, giving up two runs on six hits and striking out three batters.
Mayfield will take Tuesday off before hitting the diamond again on Wednesday night against Lake County, TN, at 6 p.m. at home.
Calloway County will be back in action Tuesday night as they host Hickman County at 5:30 p.m.
