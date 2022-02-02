The Lady Lyons led an early lead slip away in the fourth quarter during last week’s 48-46 loss against Trigg County on Monday, Jan. 24.
After a split pair of district matchups, Lyon County and Trigg County are both vying for the No. 2 seed in District 5, behind Crittenden County.
After a slow start for both teams, the Lady Lyons led 9-6 at the end of one. By halftime, the Lady Lyons had its biggest lead of the night at 27-18.
The Lady Wildcats used the third quarter to make up some ground, outscoring the Lady Lyons 18-6, with Rose Smith being the only Lady Lyon able to break through the Trigg County defense. Marleigh Reynolds’ back-to-back baskets gave Trigg County its first lead with about three minutes left in the third quarter. Olivia Noffsinger nailed one at the buzzer to send the Lady Wildcats into the fourth quarter leading 36-33.
Baskets from Lilly Perry, Calista Collins and Ella Defew kept it a four point game until Tajah Grubbs’ 3-pointer, followed by a drive in the lane from Kara Hyde, made it a nine point ball game at 46-37 with only 1:23 left to play.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Perry and Piper Cotham, with around 30 seconds left to play, gave the Lyons a glimmer of hope, cutting the gap to 46-43. A foul to stop the clock sent Audrey Alexander to the line where she knocked down one of two free throws.
Perry countered with another 3-pointer to cut the lead to 47-46 with 11 seconds left. The Lady Wildcats came up with the rebound, but Perry stole the ball and drilled another three with just four seconds on the clock to put the Lady Lyons within one, 46-47.
Cotham stole the ball on the inbound, but wasn’t able to follow through on the shot, forcing the Lady Lyons to foul again with 1.1 seconds on the clock. Noffsinger made the first free throw to finish out the game with the Lady Wildcats ahead 48-46.
