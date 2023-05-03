Despite the Crittenden County Lady Rockets taking off to an early 4-0 lead, a Laney Jones RBI triple in the fifth gave Caldwell the lead for good in the 8-5 win over Marion on Tuesday, April 25.
Anna Boone capitalized on a Caldwell fielding error for the initial 1-0 lead. Elle McDaniel drove in two runs with a double to right field to make it 3-0. Hannah Jent capped off the big first inning with a hard ground ball to right for the 4-0 advantage.
Caldwell used three singles to score three in the second. Brylee Butts tied the game 4-4 with a single in the top of the third.
Presley McKinney and Alexis Wood kicked off the big fifth inning with back-to-back doubles to tie the game once again 5-5. Kenzie McConnell’s line drive to right gave Caldwell the first lead of the night 6-5, and Jones’ triple put insurance on the board 7-5.
Caldwell added another run in the sixth for the final 8-5 margin.
Butts went 3-for-4 with a RBI, while Jones went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI. Alexi Wood went 2-for-4 with a double while knocking in two runs.
