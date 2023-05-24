On Tuesday evening, McCracken County defeated Graves County in the quarterfinal of the First Region Tournament 13-2.
The Lady Mustangs opened the game by scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. They earned their first two baserunners with patient approaches that led to two walks.
The Lady Mustangs would add three more runs in the top of the second inning. They held a 6-0 lead heading into the bottom of the second inning.
The Lady Mustangs had their first scoreless inning in the top of the third inning and in the bottom half of the frame the Lady Eagles had their first threat after loading the bases but they failed to score.
The third inning would be the only scoreless inning for the Lady Mustangs as they scored one run in the top of the fourth, one run in the top of the fifth and another in the top of the sixth.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Eagles finally got on the scoreboard. They scored two runs to cut the lead to 9-2. Those runs came in order courtesy of Brooklyn Cole and Taylor Woods.
The Lady Mustangs would respond to the Lady Eagles two runs by scoring four in the top of the seventh.
After McCracken held Graves scoreless in the bottom of the seventh, they secured a trip to the regional semifinal game.
Ally Hutchins was huge for the Lady Mustangs, finishing the game 3-5 and a double shy of a cycle with seven RBI.
Bailey Wimsatt started out the night for the Lady Eagles. The junior allowed five hits, six runs and walked three on a 40-23 pitch strike count. Anna rogers came in for relief, pitching 5.2 innings where she allowed 10 hits, seven runs, five walks and struck out five.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 13, GRAVES COUNTY 2
MCCR 3 3 0 1 1 1 4 — 13-15-1
GRVS 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2-6-2
2B: MC — K. Walker, A. White, I. Story, R. Rodgers; GC — B. Cole, T. Woods
3B: MC — A. Hutchins
HR: A. Hutchins
TB: MC — A. Hutchins 8, R. Rodgers 4, A. White 3, I. Story 3, K. Walker 2, M. Coburn 2, G. Henderson; GC — B. Cole 2, T. Woods 2, P. Hayden 1, B. Wimsatt 1, A. Taylor 1, G. Martin 1
