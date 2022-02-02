The Lady Lyons suffered a second round loss Friday to Covington Holy Cross, ending the team’s All A Classic journey. The final score was 50-33.
Lilly Perry hit a 3-pointer to give the Lady Lyons around the four minute mark in the first quarter, and Julia Hunt gave the Lady Indians the lead 6-4 with a tip-in just a minute later. Lyon County’s Rose Smith tied things up on the next possession 6-6.
After Hunt’s jumper, Smith tied things up again for the second time at 8-8 with just over two minutes left in the first frame. The Lady Lyons were down 11-9 going into the second quarter after Calista Collins and Miyah Wimzie each added a free throw.
Lyon County kept it a four point ball game up until the last four minutes of the first half. The turning point in the game came when Holy Cross used a 14-4 run, on top of its 17-13 lead, to make it 31-17 going into halftime.
Defensively, the Lady Lyons held its own. The shots just didn’t seem to fall in the second half. The Lady Lyons were just four of 15 from the field. Perry put together a short five point run to give the Lady Lyons momentum. Collins battled down below for seven straight in the last three minutes of the third quarter to put the Lyons back within single digits, 38-31.
Back-to-back baskets from Hunt followed by a layup by Elizabeth McCoy gave the Lady Indians a six point run that the Lady Lyons would not recover from. Holy Cross held them scoreless for the final five minutes of the game, cruising to the 17 point final margin.
Collins, a senior, posted a double-double for the Lady Lyons.
The 2022 Lady Lyons would be only the second team to make it past the first round. The 2007 team, which included Abbey McCleod (Guess) and Allison Mussato, lost in the semi-finals 83-63 against a very tough Lexington Christian team, which not only won the ALL A Classic, but also won the state tournament as well. Guess and Mussato also earned spots on the ALL tournament team for their valiant effort. Guess finished that game with 20 points and 8 rebounds. Mussato had 22 points and 11 rebounds.
