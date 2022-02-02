The Lady Lyons ended Campbellsville’s run for an All A state title early with a 59-40 win over the Lady Eagles last Wednesday at McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
While the Lady Lyons have made three appearances in the last five years, the Lady Eagles ended a 20-year drought with its 60-36 win over Caverna to advance to the Jan. 26 game.
Lyon County’s defense held the Lady Eagles to just two baskets in the first quarter with Lyon County heading out to a 13-5 lead.
Less than a minute into the second quarter, Lilly Perry managed to give the Lady Lyons a seven point cushion after her 3-pointer extended the Lady Lyons lead 16-7. Trinity Taylor let one fly from the top of the key to make it 19-7.
Campbellsville’s Kaylynn Smith answered back with a three of her own. Two back-to-back 3-pointers, and a shot from the block by Smith, cut the Lady Lyons lead to 15-19, prompting Lyon County to call a timeout and regroup just a minute and a half later. The Lady Lyons led by as much as 14 in the quarter and finished out the half ahead 33-22.
Ella Defew used back-to-back jumpers in the opening minutes of the second half to push the Lady Lyons lead out to 37-22 with assists from Rose Smith. Lexi Holland’s 8-foot jumper finished off the third quarter with the Lyons leading 50-33. The Lady Lyons never looked back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.