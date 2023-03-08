The Graves County Lady Eagles and the Marshall County Lady Marshals matched up in the semifinals of the CFSB First Region Tournament on Friday evening. The Lady Marshals pull off the upset, defeating the Lady Eagles 48-31.
Marshall County began the game up 6-0 and forced a timeout from Graves County. Ella Kemp came off the bench for the Lady Eagles and finally got them on the board with just over four minutes left in the quarter with an 8-2 score. Graves County wouldn’t get the score any closer as the Lady Marshals continued to build on their lead. They led 14-4 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Marshals spent most of the second quarter extending their lead. They led by as many as 16-points in the quarter. Morgan Alexander made a floater and three-point shot in the final minute of play to help cut into the halftime deficit for Graves County.
The Lady Eagles had no answer for Georgia Hall in the paint in the first half where she scored 14 points. Lillian Hayden was forced to sit for an extended period of time with three fouls for the Lady Eagles.
Each team got off to slow starts in the third quarter and neither team scored within the first couple minutes. The Lady Eagles made up a little bit of ground by the end of the quarter and trailed 31-21 with only a quarter left to play.
Alexander quickly scored for the Lady Eagles and cut the lead to single digits for the first time since the first quarter. The Lady Marshals used a couple of trips to the free throw line to get the lead back to double digits, but Hannah Glisson went to the free throw line with just under four minutes to play and cut the lead back to eight.
Graves forced several turnovers and missed shots after that, but couldn’t capitalize with made shots on their opportunities. Chevelle Henson buried a corner three with two and a half minutes to play and the Lady Eagles started intentionally fouling from there. With the Lady Marshals making most of their free throws and the Lady Eagles still not making their shots, they pulled off the 48-31 victory.
"We looked like a team that was tired," head coach Lyndon Dunning said. "I think the other night took a lot out of us, but Marshall County, you have to give them a lot of credit. Shots didn't fall, you think of how good a player Hannah was all season and shots just didn't fall."
Hall was named the CFSB Most Outstanding Player of the Game.
The Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Marshals both times in the regular season but they were able to turn around those outcomes into a victory when it mattered most.
The Lady Marshals held the Lady Eagles to just 20% shooting from the field.
"We had a good year," Dunning said. "Everybody wants to win every game, but you aren't going to win every game. Hopefully we'll learn from this and build on it."
Marshall County 14 12 5 17 — 48
Graves County 4 11 6 10 — 31
MC: G. Hall 17, C. Henson 14, L. Shroader 9, M. Teague 4, M. Morton 3, I. Washburn 1.
GC: M. Alexander 16, H. Glisson 6, C. Spann 5, E. Kemp 2, L. Hayden 1, A. Thompson 1.
