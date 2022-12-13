The Lady Eagles picked up a win over North Clay, 51-43.
The win came in the Holiday Hoopla Classic hosted by McCracken County.
The Lady Eagles leading scorer was Hannah Glisson, she had 17 points. Morgan Alexander followed with 16 points.
As a team, the Lady Eagles shot just 26.2% from the field, but the team’s two leading scorers, Glisson and Alexander, both shot 45.5% from the field, each going 5-11.
Glisson was tied for the team lead in rebounds with Avery Thompson, each with 10 rebounds. As a team, the Lady Eagles had 40 rebounds.
Alexander won the MVP of the game, adding 8 rebounds to her 16 point performance. She was also 4-7 on three pointers, leading the team in makes and attempts.
The Holiday Hoopla Classic was a ten team event hosted by McCracken County.
