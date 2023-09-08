Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell is a staunch advocate for the United States Constitution, and made it known at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Power in Partnership Breakfast on Thursday.
Nickell addressed 350 Paducah area business leaders, focusing much of his time on the importance of holding fast to our country’s foundational document.
“It’s a document worthy of celebrating,” Nickell said. “Of reading and understanding and applying, not just in the courts but in our daily lives.”
Nickell told the Chamber breakfast audience that the judicial branch interprets and applies our laws, including the Constitution, which is crucial for our future.
“The future health of our nation depends on the health of our Constitution, Nickell said. “Which demands that we have independent judges and justices to interpret and apply that document and other laws.”
According to Nickell, judges must be independent, fair, and impartial. He said if a person disagrees with a court ruling, the proper course of action is to amend the law rather than remove the judge who was performing their duty.
“We need independent judges free of outside influences to fairly and impartially apply the law,” Nickell said. “That’s what made our nation a beacon of freedom in the world that it is today, and God help us if we ever lose that.”
Nickell also spoke about the growing concern in the Supreme Court about the mental health of incarcerated individuals in Kentucky and the overcrowding of facilities.
According to Nickell, in 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice and Statistics reported that Kentucky’s incarceration rate was 411 per 100,000 individuals, which is the 9th highest incarceration rate in the U.S., while the national average is only 350.
What Nickell found more striking, however, is the rate of mental health issues found among incarcerated Kentuckians. Nickell quoted a 2016 Department of Justice survey that found 43% of state inmates and 23% of federal inmates had a history of mental health issues.
A backlog of incarcerated Kentuckians awaiting competency and criminal responsibility evaluations from the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center is exacerbating the issue. According to Nickell, as of December 2022, 302 such Kentuckians across 71 counties were waiting an average of 179 days — almost six months — for such an evaluation.
The Chamber of Commerce also recognized the new Leadership Paducah Class #37 at Thursday’s breakfast. Established in 1984, the annual class has been a leadership opportunity for 37 years.
“We have 44 in Leadership Paducah Class 37,” Wilson said . “So, we’ve been doing that for many years and we’re really thrilled to be able to kick that off and introduce them.”
Members will participate in a nine month long educational experience that begins with a one-day retreat and ends with a graduation in June 2024.
The Chamber also recognized its newly added members. Each year, the chamber offers an annual campaign aiming to add new members. This fall, they added 125. The chamber accepts new members year round, but sets aside this time each year to focus on driving membership.
Wilson announced that the Chamber will travel to Washington D.C., for the 2023 “D.C Fly In” on Sept. 13. Additionally, Wilson said they will be hosting a leadership meeting sometime in mid-Oct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.