Krisann “Kris” Liddle, 69, of Benton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Kris was born to the late Jack and Edith Stevens Liddle in Waterloo, Iowa, on July 20, 1953. She obtained her bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University and previously worked at the Mattel factory before its closing. She was known as a homebody and enjoyed her free time relaxing about her home.
Kris is survived by her brother, Mike Liddle (Pam) of Bowling Green.
She was preceded in death by one niece, Kimberly Liddle; and her parents.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr are in charge of the arrangements.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
