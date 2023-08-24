Kevin “Beans” McBride, 66, of Metropolis, passed away at 3:52 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held on Tuesday evening, Aug. 22, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Metropolis.
Kevin was retired from Dippin’ Dots, enjoyed camping, piddling in his garage and gaming. He served his country in the United States Army.
Kevin is survived by his wife of 36 years, Karen McBride; children, Chelsa, Joshua, Brittany, and Kevin W.; grandchildren, Odin Lee McBride, Alice Shinn, Christopher Shinn, and Noah Martin; sisters, Dixie Lange and Brenda Metcalf; and several nieces and nephews.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Blanche (Worthen) McBride.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.