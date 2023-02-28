John Calipari hasn’t exactly been known for having senior-led teams.
The first to embrace the “one and done” sending star freshmen straight to the NBA, Calipari’s teams are normally among the country’s youngest. In his first 13 seasons as UK, there’s never been a Senior Day with more than three players honored and his 2017-18 team did not even have a Senior Day ceremony as there was no one to celebrate.
That makes his 2022-23 senior class historic as UK will honor a Calipari era record six seniors ahead of Wednesday’s home finale against Vanderbilt. The six-man class includes Brennan Canada, CJ Fredrick, Antonio Reeves, Sahvir Wheeler, Jacob Toppin and defending consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe.
All six players being honored can come back next season thanks to the COVID blanket waiver given to athletes during the 2020-21 athletic season. However, all six will still participate in Wednesday’s festivities and weigh their options for next season at a later date.
“Every one of them, I hope they get a rousing applause. Each one of them in their own right because they’ve all helped the program and they’ve all been good stewards of the program,” Calipari said on his weekly radio show Monday. “They’ve been good people. We don’t have the issues and these kids are all doing the right thing.”
All six of Kentucky’s seniors are scholarship players, with Canada earning a scholarship on Jan. 2 after spending his first three seasons in Lexington as a walk-on. For the Mount Sterling native, playing for the program, he grew up rooting for has been a dream come true.
“It’s definitely been a blessing. It’s crazy that it’s been four years already. It’s fast,” Canada said Tuesday.” Growing up in Kentucky, just watching all the games, being a fan and stuff and just being able to come here and be a part of this team and program, its really been a blessing.”
Throughout Calipari’s tenure, seniors have always gotten to start on Senior Day; thus, with Wheeler out injured, Canada will make his first career start on Wednesday.
Fredrick is in his second season with Kentucky but is finishing just his first playing. He missed the entire 2021-22 season recovering from hamstring surgery and returned this year hoping to be at full health. Things haven’t gone as planned as finger and rib injuries have forced him to miss time as he enters senior day, having played 22 of the Cats’ 29 games while averaging 7.0 points and 1.6 assists per game.
Of Kentucky’s six seniors, Fredrick is the most likely to come back as he looks for a full season of health in Lexington.
Reeves is in his first season at Kentucky after three impressive seasons at Illinois State. He has been the Cats’ most consistent three point shooter this season as he enters Wednesday’s game shooting 42.2% from deep and averaging 13.4 points per game.
He started the year playing off the bench which could land him the SEC Sixth man of the Year Award.
Wheeler is wrapping up his second season at Kentucky. The 5-foot-9 point guard started his college career at Georgia and transferred to UK ahead of the 2021-22 season. His debut season in Lexington saw him average 10.1 points per game and an SEC-leading 6.9 assists. He was named a Bob Cousy Award finalist for the nation’s best point guard and a second-team All-SEC honoree.
This season has been up and down for Wheeler. Struggles early led Calipari to go with Cason Wallace as the starting point guard bumping the senior to a bench role. He embraced and performed well in that spot, but an ankle injury suffered in practice has kept him out since Feb. 7 and there is currently no timetable for his return.
“What he did a year ago, I remember we beat North Carolina. The way he played and what he did in that game — you can’t judge him on one game either way, that game or whatever. But you’re talking about a guy that came in here and impacted the program, defensively impacted the program,” Calipari said of Wheeler’s time at Kentucky. “He’s been a very big part of what we’ve done the last couple of years.”
Toppin has spent three seasons at Kentucky. After playing his freshman 2019-20 season at Rhode Island, he transferred to UK ahead of the 2020-21 season. His debut season in Lexington saw him average 5.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game off the bench. He then played a larger role but still came off the bench last season to average 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds.
This season, Toppin has been Kentucky’s starting power forward. After struggles early put him at what he called “rock bottom,” Toppin has been outstanding in SEC play as he’s been one of Kentucky’s top three point shooters, has scored in double figures in 12 straight games and has recorded seven double-doubles on the year.
“Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to be in college for this long, but everything works out for the best, so it’s God’s plan,” Toppin said, reflecting on his time at UK. Truly blessed to be able to play for Kentucky basketball. It’s been an honor.
“Not a lot of people can say they get this, so I’m definitely going to soak it all in and take it all in and understand how blessed and how honored I am to be here.”
Tshiebwe is the only one of Kentucky’s six seniors that has a chance to see his name hung in the Rupp Arena rafters one day. After starting his college career at West Virginia, the 6-foot-9 Democratic Republic of the Congo native transferred to UK midway through the 2020-21 season.
He began playing with the Wildcats during the 2021-22 season and put together one of the most dominant seasons in school history. Tshiebwe averaged 17.4 points per game with a nation-leading 15.1 rebounds and recorded a single-season school record 28 double-doubles.
The year earned him all six major national player of the year awards, the SEC Player of the Year and both All-SEC and All-American honors.
This season, he’s on his way to more All-SEC and All-American selections as he enters Senior Day averaging 16.4 points per game and an SEC-leading 12.8 rebounds.
“I want to be known as somebody who can be identified with helping this school win a championship and someone who brings light to the people that need light,” Tshiebwe said.
Kentucky’s six 2022-23 seniors enter senior day, having combined for 2,688 career points. Thus, not only is it Calipari’s largest senior class but arguably the most productive.
