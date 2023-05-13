Kentucky’s turkey hunters hit a grand slam in the recently concluded spring gobbler season, and that’s mostly because the turkey population threw a fat one right down the middle.
The state’s traditional spring gobbler season wrapped up on Sunday of last weekend after the standard 23 days of hunting. The Telecheck harvest reporting system soon afterward showed that hunters had taken a total of 35,639 birds, a major comeback from what had been a harvest slump in recent years.
The reported 2023 spring harvest is up 33% from a relatively lowly 28,862 last year. The 35,639 of the just-closed season comes in as the second highest in the books — within less than 500 turkeys short of the all-time high of 36,097 set back in the spring of 2010.
A similar proportional increase was seen on a smaller scale in the westernmost 14 counties that the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources tracks as the Purchase Region. The 2023 spring season produced a harvest of 4,540 turkeys in the Purchase Region, according to Telecheck figures. That number is up 1,066 birds, an increase of 31%, from the harvest of 3,474 last year.
Graves County led all others in the Purchase Region, hunters there claiming 623 turkeys taken. That is up from 506 birds taken in 2022.
Graves was among the top turkey-yielding counties statewide. The 623 turkeys Telechecked as Graves birds came in as third highest behind Ohio County (725) and Pulaski County (653) in the initial post-season tabulation. That possibly could change if minor adjustments are made: Breckinridge County was fourth, a single gobbler behind Graves, with 622 reported turkeys harvested.
In this region’s most popular public hunting area, the Kentucky section of the Land Between the Lakes, the increased harvest was highly visible on a smaller scale. Last year, hunters in LBL quota hunts and non-quota hunting combined took just 66 turkeys. During the recent season, that number was upped to 104 birds, an increase of about 58%.
KDFWR monitoring, most particularly annual “brood survey” study, has predicted an increase in harvest this year. An above-average survival rate of turkey poults — the number of poults accompanying each hen — was recorded through multiple anecdotal reports in 2021.
Managers knew from brood survey findings that two-year-old turkeys would be appreciably more plentiful this year. Meanwhile, two-year-old gobblers are the tom turkeys that are the most aggressively respond to hunters’ hen calls during spring hunting periods. They typically will outnumber older gobblers while lacking the degree of wariness that senior toms have developed.
If anything, KDFWR managers may have underestimated how good the population of eligible gobblers was for the spring season of 2023.
• • •
The passing of Kentucky’s spring turkey season leads to another lesser-heralded hunting period soon. The statewide spring squirrel season begins next Saturday.
It’s hardly so traditional, but the spring squirrel season runs May 20-June 16, providing four weeks of what might be deemed bonus hunting. Kentucky offers a conventional “fall” squirrel season that begins in late summer and runs deep into the winter. The spring season was initiated only in modern times, however, and even now mobilizes fewer hunters than the traditional squirrel hunting period.
Regulations for the spring hunt are the same as those for the so-called fall season. Among them, the daily bag limit on gray and/or fox squirrels is six.
Yet another season, part hunting and part fishing, begins only hours earlier than the squirrel pursuits. Kentucky’s annual bullfrog season begins at noon on Friday. Inclusive dates for the long-running season this year are May 19-Oct. 31.
Most frogging quests take place by dark of night, so a day of bullfrog pursuit is measured from noon overnight until noon the next day. The daily limit on bullfrogs is 15.
Frogs can be taken by gun or archery equipment, and taking by these methods requires a hunting license. Frogs also can be taken by fishing, so to speak, with a pole, line and lure of sorts. This requires a fishing license.
Probably more froggers do their amphibious pursuits by gigging, while some achieve the same by just grabbing the frogs by hand. Someone who takes frogs by gig or hand can do so under coverage of either a fishing or hunting license.
• • •
Anglers on the giant favorite fishing waters of canal-linked Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley can expect spawning activity of redear sunfish and bluegill to be at or near a peak.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources personnel with the Western District fisheries office report that the two popular panfish species had begun gathering in shallow spawning colonies but had been deterred by recent unseasonably cool temperatures.
A return to more seasonable temperatures — especially milder overnight lows — is expected to fan the fires of procreation with these sunfish species. That should be putting more numbers of adult redears (shellcrackers) and bluegill into concentrated spawning beds.
In recent years, many more anglers have turned to these smaller species as they have prospered. Bluegill grow notable larger in Kentucky-Barkley in modern times, while redear sunfish (that routinely can top one pound in weight) have increased from a trace population to a common catch.
Spawning activity by both species greatly increases the odds for generous catches of adult fish for those anglers who locate spawning beds where dozen of bluegill and/or redears can be packed into small areas.
