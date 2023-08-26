GILBERTSVILLE — The Kentucky Dam Marina is a popular stop for boaters on Labor Day weekend, with workers expecting to see an average of 1,000 boats on the water per day. It’s the last big weekend for the marina before the end of the summer season. With the uptick in traffic, workers say it’s important for boaters to be considerate and aware of those around them.
Nora Canon, general manager of the marina, says she’s been receiving an increasing amount of reports related to boat damage from improper tie-ups. In areas like the rock quarry or sands where several boats will be tied up together, putting a buoy in between each boat can keep them from bumping together and causing damage in the long run. Though these bumps are usually cosmetic, she says sometimes they result in a tow and an unfortunate end to a lake day.
In addition to being aware of others on the water, Canon says it’s important for boaters to know their own boats and keep emergency supplies handy. Cannon says each boat should come equipped with a whistle or horn, fire extinguisher, float cushions and life jackets. Boaters should also be experienced in reading navigation systems to avoid skidding across the lake’s floor or swimming with surprise debris.
Canon notes the marina usually receives more calls during holiday weekends to fill up an empty gas tank than any other time of the year. She says the shape of the gas tank can mislead boaters into thinking they have enough gas to get to the marina to refill, but a quarter of a tank can go surprisingly quickly. Cannon urges any boater with questions to just ask. She says they have an excellent staff that are well-versed in “all things lake.”
The holiday weekend marks the start of fall boating season, and it’s sure to be a fun and busy one.
“Our lake is extremely beautiful during the fall, especially with the leaves changing, but you have to know what you’re doing,” said Canon. As the temperature cools, she says there are several safety measures boaters should keep in mind.
The lake has been lowered a foot in preparation for winter pool and it will continue to lower until it’s finally lowered three full feet by the end of September. This makes a big difference to boaters and can be considered dangerous if they do not know what they’re doing or where they’re going. Canon recommends utilizing a good navigation system and staying in the channel from the start of October into March.
“Outside of those channels, you can hit a foundation or rocks or trees,” she says. “There are so many things that can happen, and unfortunately, if you do any of that with a boat, it can cause a lot of damage.”
It’s also important to take the temperature into consideration when going out on the lake in the fall or winter. Normally, the lake is about 10 degrees colder than it is on land. If a light jacket is comfortable on land, a heavier coat might be more appropriate on a boat. No matter how cold it gets, it is advised to never use a space heater on a boat as it can cause a fire.
Canon notes fall is one of the best times for fishermen to reel in a big catch. The deeper the water, the better the fish, but the banks also provide some excellent fishing, she explains. Fishing directly off the dock is not allowed, but those who decide to fish nearby should be aware of water and electric lines.
The Kentucky Dam Marina ship store, located off the fueling dock, sells a variety of bait and fishing supplies. The store is open year-round, currently from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. with shortened hours beginning directly after Labor Day.
There are still boat rentals available for Labor Day at the marina, which boasts the largest fleet on the lake. They have 30 rentals, six of those being for their Suntex Boat Club members. Staff says the new double-deckers have been popular with families because they hold 12 people and have an upper deck with a slide.
To celebrate the holiday weekend, the marina will also be hosting their first-ever field day with a cornhole tournament, hot dog eating contest, pie eating contest, tug-of-war and water balloons on Sunday, Sept. 3. To learn more or sign up for field day, visit kydammarina.com or call 270-362-8386.
