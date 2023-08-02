LEXINGTON — The University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service in the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment is launching a comprehensive community assessment survey to identify and prioritize opportunities for targeted efforts to help communities thrive and shape the future of Kentucky’s extension services.
“UK Extension’s community assessment process embodies a collaborative and responsive approach, demonstrating a deep commitment to engaging the community and incorporating their perspectives,” Laura Stephenson, UK associate vice president for land-grant engagement and associate dean and extension director for the college, said in a news release. “In addition to this survey, county extension agents will actively seek feedback through informal listening sessions, fostering close relationships with local communities.”
The news release said programming areas in Cooperative Extension include agriculture and natural resources, family and consumer sciences and 4-H youth development. In addition, horticulture and fine arts programming are also offered in some counties.
Many current programs resulted from the 2018 survey’s 38,000 responses, including: 4-H’s Mindful Mechanics and Get Experience in Mindfulness, Addiction 101, Botvin Life Skills Training, Bringing Awareness Right Now to Mental Health and Wellbeing, Understanding Rural and Farm Stress and the Neurologic Impact of Stress, Healthy Choices for Your Recovering Body, National Mental Health First Aid, Mind. Art. Recovery. KY., Recovery Garden Toolkit, Recovery Gardens Project and Recovering Your Finances.
The news release said the 2023 community assessment will collect insights from across the state. Community members will rate areas where they need practical education or assistance in agriculture and environment, youth development, community and economic development and family/individual development.
UK Extension will also employ secondary data sources such as the American Community Survey and County Health Rankings to create county profiles, according to the news release. Profiles will highlight local needs and challenges, enabling strategic resources and program development allocation.
The data will identify and guide state-level priorities and pinpoint specific county-level issues, informing tailored programmatic and outreach initiatives, according to the news release. The survey findings and county profiles will be accessible through dashboards on the UK Extension and UK Engage websites.
“Working closely with UK Engage partners, UK Extension ensures that programming and outreach efforts align precisely with identified needs,” Stephenson said. “The assessment reaffirms our dedication to serving the needs of the community and our ongoing commitment to delivering impactful programming and engagement. We will continue to make a positive difference in the lives of all Kentuckians.”
To participate in the 10-minute community needs assessment survey, visit go.uky.edu/serveKY.
