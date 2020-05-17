Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron have joined forces to bring transparency to the meatpacking industry.
On Friday, Quarles and Cameron drafted a letter to United States Attorney General William Barr and the Department of Justice to “undertake and investigation into the potentially illegal anticompetitive practices by some meatpackers in the cattle industry.”
The impetus behind the letter came after weeks of reports highlighting the steady pace of consumer demand for beef, with boxed beef prices skyrocketing with prices paid to cattle producers continuing to drop. For the 38,000 cattle farmers in Kentucky, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the disparity is unacceptable, said Dave Maples, Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association executive vice resident.
“We have about four packers that control 80% of the market,” he said. “When there is that much control by a few organizations, negative things happen. The meat industry in this country has had these issues for a long time. What this letter and call for an investigation is about is having the Department of Justice investigate these packers and ensure that their practices are transparent and fair and these farmers get what their product is worth and that these four major packers aren’t colluding to fix prices.”
In the face of the pandemic and as states move to reopen their economies, the need for responsibility and honesty in the food supply chain is paramount, said Quarles.
“As Kentucky and the nation move towards reopening the economy in a quick and responsible manner, consumers and farmers deserve to know if there is a scheme to threaten market competition in the beef industry,” he said. “Our beef cattle producers have seen 30% and 40% price drops since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, even while the price of beef products at the grocery store has increased.”
While investigations into the practices of the nation’s major meatpackers has happened before, the pandemic has allowed people to literally see how the sausage is made in many industries. Both Quarles and Cameron, aside from asking the DOJ to step up and bring stability to the meat market, has also offered to use the full power of their offices to aid in the investigation, said Cameron.
“We’re urging DOJ to use the resources at its disposal to fully investigate allegations of anti-competitive practices in the beef processing sector, and we stand ready to assist with such an investigation in any way possible,” he said. “Kentucky’s cattle producers and consumers already face incredible economic challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we must ensure that they are treated fairly in the marketplace and do not face additional hardship because of price-fixing or other anti-competitive actions. I appreciate Commissioner Quarles partnering with us in this endeavor.”
For the association and those 38,000 farmers that make Kentucky the largest beef cattle state east of the Mississippi, the support of the state was welcome news, said Maples.
“On behalf of Kentucky’s beef cattle producers in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, let me be the first to express my gratitude for the leadership of Agriculture Commissioner Quarles and Attorney General Daniel Cameron,” Maples said. “Kentucky is the largest beef cattle state east of the Mississippi River, and both of these men understand the negative effects of any possible anti-competitive business practices on both consumers and our producers.”
