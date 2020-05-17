Paducah, KY (42001)

Today

Rain this morning with thunderstorms by evening. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.