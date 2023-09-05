“As certain as it is that blood is always red and Kentucky grass is always blue, the need for blood is always present,” the Kentucky Blood Center said in a Friday news release.
The organization said donors can help meet the constant need at an upcoming blood drive.
The drive is being held at Baptist Health Paducah’s Heart Barnes Auditorium from 3-5:30 p.m. Sept. 13 and 7a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 14.
KBC says all registered donors at the upcoming drive will receive a “Blood is Red, Grass is Blue, I Save Lives, How ‘Bout You” T-shirt while supplies last.
According to KBC, one in four people will need a blood transfusion in their lifetime. Through the generosity of donors, KBC provides blood for a wide range of vital treatments, including cancer, trauma, sickle cell, organ transplant, surgeries and much more, the release explains.
According to the release, blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
KBC said appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.
