Meeting the academic and mental health needs of students will be a top priority for the staff of the Kentucky Department of Education as the agency helps schools and districts prepare for the eventual return of students to their classrooms.
KDE staff members addressed issues within both areas Wednesday during a virtual meeting of the Local School Board Members Advisory Council.
Kelly Foster, associate commissioner in KDE’s Office of Continuous Improvement and Support, said the agency is working to develop guidance for schools and districts that will help them address possible academic gaps and mental health concerns that might result from the COVID-19 emergency as they prepare to reopen.
“We have been working with different offices across the agency as we try to put a plan together for what districts need to think about when they go back to school,” she said.
Members of the advisory group, who serve on local boards of education across Kentucky, raised concerns in both areas during the meeting.
Diane Berry, chairwoman of the Nelson County Board of Education, said she fears students will have fallen behind academically after weeks of non-traditional instruction.
“NTI doesn’t take the place of regular school,” she said.
Foster said there may be a need to assess students upon their return to in-person classes to determine their areas of academic need.
“I feel like there’s going to be a need for remediation and intervention like we’ve never seen before,” she said.
Ambrose Wilson, chairman of the Woodford County Board of Education, noted that if schools reopen in August, it will have been about five months since students and staff members last saw each other.
Miriam Silman, the trauma-informed care program administrator for the Kentucky Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities, noted this gap.
“It may be that in the beginning you have to spend some time talking about how people are feeling and building up that sense of, ‘We are safe here,’ … and getting used to being on for six hours a day,” Silman said. “You’re going to have to kind of retrain both bodies and minds of kids, and that’s going to take some time.”
