METROPOLIS, Ill. — Kay Lawler, 67 of Metropolis, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at the Metropolis Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Paducah, Kentucky, with Gary Clark officiating. Burial will be in Kerley Cemetery in Johnson County.
Kay was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and had formerly worked as a Relator with Farmer and Company.
Kay is survived by her husband, Robert Lawler; sons, Matthew Bucher and wife Renee, Jason Bucher and wife Krystel, and Josh Bucher and wife Stephanie; step daughter, April Smallwood and husband Brandon; grandchildren, Ethan, Christian, Zachery, Olivia, Maddie, Connor, Kylie, and Cooper; sisters, Connie Sumner, Peggy Johnston, and Trina Riddle; half brother, Jim Thompson; several nieces and nephews.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Levi and Doris Evelyn (Etheridge) Thompson; brother, Alvin Ray Thompson; half brother, Bobby Thompson; nephew, Gerald Johnston.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, from 5 — 8 p.m. at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with a 7:30 p.m. prayer service.
Memorials may be made in Kay’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikins
