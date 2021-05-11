BOAZ — Karen Boyett, 78, of Boaz died at 12:53 p.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
She was a member of the St. John Catholic Church and was retired as the former operator of the Carousel at Kentucky Oaks Mall.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, James Herbert Boyett; two sons, Robert “Bobby” Boyett of Hickory and Richard “Rick” Boyett of Boaz; a brother, James Coyle VanRhein of St. Louis, Missouri; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Colleen Boyett; a son, James Herbert
Boyett III; and a sister. Her parents were Coyle VanRhein and Helen Tinholder VanRhein.
Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
