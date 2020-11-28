June Carolyn Connor Rushing, 86, of Princeton, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of Princeton General Baptist Church, had worked at Arvin’s, Dunn’s Nursing Home, and Highland Homes as a CNA-Med Tech and activity director.
She was survived by her daughter Kathy Ramey and husband Donnie of Princeton; sons, Jimmy Rushing of Paducah, Mike Rushing of Fredonia, David Rushing of Calhoun, Billy Rushing of Mt. Vernon, Indiana, Jeff Rushing and wife, Michelle of Beaufort, South Carolina; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Marshall “Pop” Rushing; parents, Lyle Reginald and Harriet Frances Hazeltine Connor; daughter, Dottie Knapp Rushing; son, Elvis Rushing; sisters, Muriel Kroncke and Evelyn Znavor; brothers, Lyle R. Connor, Edwin Connor and Patrick Connor; granddaughter, Laura M. Ramey; and grandson, Steven Rushing.
Private visitation and funeral services will be held.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.morgansfuner
alhome.com. All Hugs need to be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
