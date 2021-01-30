Judith Heid, 68, of Dawson Springs, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Baptist Health of Madisonville. She was a retired CNA at Tradewater Pointe Health and Rehab and attended First Baptist Church of Madisonville. Judith was a compassionate person and a special CNA as she was always taking care of others. She enjoyed spending time in her flower garden and playing cards with neighbors. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and wife of 41 years.
She is survived by her husband, Andreas G. Heid of Dawson Springs, one daughter, Michelle Benfield (Justin) of Kannapolis, North Carolina; one son, Wesley Peters (Christina) of Dawson Springs; three sisters, Martha Moore (Claude) of Princeton, Dianne Egbert of Dawson Springs and Brenda Sherman (Robert) of Dawson Springs; one brother, Mart Egbert (Tammy) of Dawson Springs; five grandsons, Zachary Peters, Aaron Peters, Logan Peters, Ryan Benfield and Kenaniah Benfield; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents Albert Egbert and Ruby Teague Egbert and one brother, George Egbert.
Funeral Services were held Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Morgan’s Funeral Home with Trent Keeton officiating. Burial to follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton.
During this difficult time, you may show your support at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.
