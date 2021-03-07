A pretrial hearing date has been set for a McCracken County man accused of sexually assaulting an 80-year-old woman in her home last summer.
A judge found Gary Pugh competent to stand trial during a hearing Friday.
Authorities said Pugh went to the woman's house, and claimed he wanted to pray for her.
Instead, he locked the door behind him, forced the woman into the bathroom, assaulted her and threatened to kill her, authorities said.
He's accused of punching the woman in the face, slamming her head into the bathtub and sexually assaulting her. Authorities said a neighbor saved the woman by pounding on the door after noticing a strange car parked nearby.
Pugh will be back in court for a pretrial hearing on March 15.
