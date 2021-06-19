Juanita “Neene” Mullen, 92, of Princeton, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.
Juanita is survived by her daughter, Frieda (Liale) Sellers of Dawson Springs; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl L. Mullen; two sons, Jimmy Bowles and Doyle Bowles; and two sisters. Her parents were Brady Utah and Myrtis Marie Floyd Richards.
Graveside services were held Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Princeton Memorial Gardens.
Charitable donations may be made in Juanita’s name to either The Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA), 290 Turnpike Road, Suite 5-315, Westborough, MA 01581 or online at www.myasthenia.org; or to The Neuropathy Association Inc., 60 East 42nd Street, Suite 942, New York, NY 10165 or online at www.neuropathy.org.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.morgans
