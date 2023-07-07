CALVERT CITY — Joyce Ruth Calvert, 87, of Calvert City, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
From the very beginning, she did not have an easy life, starting with an early tragedy that took her parents away. She had every right to be angry and mistrustful of everyone, but she was so much the opposite. Loving, caring and empathetic, she always considered others before herself. She gave whatever of herself that she could, whenever she could, and often did it anonymously. Some may think that she was blessed to have been born that way, but based on her ability to pass along those traits to her children, she would no doubt credit her faith in God and the two amazing women that raised her. First her grandmother, Elizabeth, and then her Aunt Ruth.
She was generous, kind and always saw the best in people. She had the wisdom to know when someone needed a warm hug, a kind word, a gentle push in the right direction, or a swift kick in the pants! Witty and quick with a joke; she was always the fun grandma, and everyone enjoyed her energy. Always inspiring those around her to be better
She is survived by her children, Keith Calvert (Nisi) of Woodridge, Illinois, James “Jamie” Calvert (Debbie) of Beaumont, Texas, Gary Calvert of Calvert City, Russell Calvert (Sara) of Montgomery, Illinois; Paula Johnson (John) of Marshalltown, Iowa; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra “Sandy” White; and her husband James “Jimmy” Calvert of 70 years.
Memorial services for both Joyce and Jim will be at Dunn Missionary Baptist Church (4855 Charleston Road, Dawson Springs) at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
