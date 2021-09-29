MAYFIELD — Jose Antonio Lopez, 91, of Mayfield, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a retired foreman with Dillon Manufacturing in Mayfield.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Luisa Lopez; five sons, Victor Cardenas of Oswego,Illinois, Oscar Cardenas of Mayfield, Rene “Rudy” Javier Lopez of Mayfield, Luis Antonio Lopez of Mayfield, and Miguel Angel Munoz of Mexico; one daughter, Juanita Lopez of Miami, Florida; one brother, Armando Lopez of Chicago, Illinois; two sisters, Alicia Lopez and Chiri Lopez both of Mexico; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers. His parents were Rafael and Maria Rivera Lopez.
A private family funeral mass will be held at a later date.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
