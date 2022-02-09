Joe Thomas Hendley, 79, of Mayfield, passed away at 1:23 p.m.Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a loving husband, father, Papa, and friend. Joe was a God fearing, faithful man with a servant’s heart and a desire to help others. He was an active member of the Pottsville Church of Christ where he served as an elder for many years, He was retired from the Ford Motor Company.
Joe is survived by his wife, Belita Hendley, to whom he would’ve been married 60 years in June; his two sons, John Pat (Valerie) Hendley of Mayfield and Rick L. (Melinda) Hendley of Benton; a brother, W.P. Hendley of Paducah; a sister, Ann (Robert) McClain of Sedalia; five grandchildren, Amber (Peter) Barnett, Sean (Grace) Hendley, Taylor (Kayla) Hendley, Hayden (Rachel) Hendley, and Sophie Hendley; and five great-grandchildren; Millie Barnett, Emmie Barnett, Asher Barnett, Harper Hendley and Hattie Hendley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Pat Hendley and Inez Thomas Hendley; and one sister, Margaret (J.L.) Cook.
Funeral Services for Joe were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Mike Peters officiated. Burial followed in the Lebanon Church of Christ Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe Hendley’s name to The Bread of Life Humanitarian Effort, P.O. Box 162 Melber, KY 42069.
