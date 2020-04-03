JoAnn Blackman, 77, of Paducah, passed away at 10:19 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020 at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital. JoAnn was a member of the Lone Oak First Baptist Church and the Faith Sunday School Class. She loved to cook and have family, especially grandchildren in to eat and have a sleepover with her. JoAnn loved reading and talking on phone to her friends. She had a passion for “mothering” children.
Survivors include two granddaughters that became daughters, Lindsey (Kyle) Bullock of Raeford, North Carolina and Kelly (Tony) Janssen of Chehalis, Washington; grandson, Logan Blackman of Paducah and granddaughter, Tristina (Thomas) Brockway of Clarksville, Tennessee; six great-grandchildren, Emmalee Janssen, Sierra Janssen, Katelynn Janssen, Avery Bullock, Kyland Brockway and Taylor Brockway; special niece and caregiver, Mia (John) Saffer; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death was husband, Billy Marshall Blackman; two sons, Steven Marshall Blackman and Larry Joe Blackman and wife, Laura Elliott Blackman; parents, Scott Joseph Hiett and Grace Cain Hiett; one sister, Beverly Kay Hiett Taylor; one brother Billy Joe Hiett.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Go to www.milnerandorr.com.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
