Joan (Clawser) Evinger, 85, of Paducah, formerly of Lemoyne, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at her residence.
Joan was born in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 21, 1935, to the late Ernest and Emily Clawser. She drove a school bus for the West Shore School District and custodian at Grace Church. Joan sang in the choir of each of her churches. She was a longstanding member of Grace United Methodist Church in Lemoyne, Pennsylvania, and a member at First United Methodist Church in Benton, Kentucky. She most recently attended the Church of God in Metropolis, Illinois.
She is survived by her two daughters, Ilene Musselman (Dane) of Paducah and Holly Clements (Ted) Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; three sons, Matt Evinger (Jodi) of Bangor, Pennsylvania, Nathan Evinger (Debbie) of Red Lion, Pennsylvania, and Owen Evinger (Jeanette) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one sister, Blanche Heckman of York Haven, Pennsylvania; one brother, Ernest Clawser, Jr. of Las Vegas, Nevada; one half-sister, Lynda LaFon of Knoxville, Tennessee; two half-brothers, Cornelius Clawser of Pinellas Park, Florida, Michael Clawser of Clearwater, Florida, and a sister-in-law, June Evinger, Covina, California; 11 grandchildren, Tim Evinger (Mary Ellen), Theresa Melavic (Oscar), Ed Musselman (Meagan), Christian Musselman (Jaclyn), Nick Evinger (Kesare), Steve Evinger (Jessika), Jessica Evinger (Rob), Kya Evinger, Ted Clements (Denise), Mindy Bishop (Cory); 11 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Evinger, Alex Melavic, Molly Musselman, Ryan Musselman, Annie Kate Musselman, Landis Musselman, Dane Musselman, Oaklyn Evinger, Chanse Tarbert, Maci Tarbert, Trenton Clements (Keriann); and one great-great-grandchild, Milo Clements; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Lynn Evinger; son, Keith Evinger; mother, Emily Stoner; father, Ernest Clawser, Sr.; and brother, Craig Kraber.
A memorial service for Joan will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Everett and Rev. Cindy Shaw officiating.
Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
You may share a hug, send a message, or light a candle for the family at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.