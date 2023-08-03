Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. High near 85F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.