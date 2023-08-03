Jerry A. Lee, 79, of Benton, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Marshall County Hospital.
Jerry was born and raised in Fancy Farm, on Feb. 18, 1944, to the late Alphonsus and Opal Dowdy Lee. He was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Benton where he loved to serve as a greeter and assist the church in many other roles. Jerry worked as a boilermaker for Illinois Central Railroad in Paducah and Metra Electric in Chicago before retiring in 2004. He was a talented mechanic and loved to spend his free time repairing small engines. Jerry also loved sports, most notably NASCAR, University of Kentucky basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals baseball teams. He was also a huge fan of country music.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Diane Duke Lee; one daughter, Amanda Costello of Russellville; two sons, Robert Edward Lee (Mitzi) of Hickory and Paul Lee of Mayfield; one sister, Faye Burgess (Ralph) of Green Valley, Illinois; two brothers, Ben Lee (Janet) of Hickory and Jimmy Lee (Mona) of Fancy Farm; three grandchildren, Jordan Lee, Trey Costello and Deacon Costello; three great-grandchildren, Chloe, Kingston and Karsyn Lee; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Robert Aaron Lee; a sister, Carolyn Carrico; three brothers, Billy Lee, Ronnie “Cotton” Lee and Robert Eugene Lee; and his parents.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Missionary Baptist Church, 1280 Riley Road, Benton, Kentucky 42025.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Life Celebration Center of Filbeck-Cann, 1003 Poplar Street, Benton, Kentucky 42025.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Life Celebration Center of Filbeck-Cann, 1003 Poplar Street, Benton, Kentucky 42025. Alan Miller will officiate and burial will follow at Marshall County Memory Gardens.
To share a memory or leave a message for the family visit www.filbeckandcann.com.
