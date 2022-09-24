Jerilyn Ann Wade, 80, of Mayfield, died Tuesday Sept. 20, 2022, at the Willowbrooke Nursing Home in Huntsville, Alabama.
She was a member of Seven Oaks Church of Christ and retired from Wade Farm Financial Services.
She is survived by her two sons, Robert Wade and David Wade both of Madison, Alabama; one daughter Penny Wade Smith of South Fulton, Tennessee; one brother Charles Colley of Jackson, Tennessee; one sister Carolyn Grogan of Paducah; and 11 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny Lane Wade. Her parents were John and Charlene Colley.
Services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 at the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Andy Wade will officiate. Interment will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield.
Jonathan Smith, Zachary Smith, Noah Smith, Nathanael Wade, Samuel Wade, Benjamin Wade, Christopher Wade and Elliott Wade will serve as pallbearers.
Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the funeral home.
