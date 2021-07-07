KUTTAWA — Jason Allen Getz, 51, of Kuttawa, died at 2:45 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his father, Dana Allen Getz of Jeffersonville, Indiana; his mother, Gloria E. Moody Bonebrake of Kuttawa; two brothers, Joel Getz of Kuttawa, and John Getz of Portage Des Sioux, Missouri; a stepfather, Lane S. Bonebreak of Kuttawa; a stepmother, Robin Getz of Jeffersonville, Indiana; two stepchildren, Wesley Russell and Lisa Russell, both of Princeton; and several aunts uncles and cousins.
A family memorial service was held Friday, July 2, 2021 at his mother’s home in Lyon County.
Dunn’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
