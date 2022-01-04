James “Tink” Hawes, 74, of Benton, passed away on Dec. 23, 2021 at his residence.
Tink was born on April 3, 1947, in Greenville, to the late Glendal E. Hawes and Myrtie Joe Harper Hawes. He spent many years working as an operator for TVA before retiring. Tink loved collecting antiques of all different types and colorful flowers. He enjoyed spending his time outdoors by going fishing, deer hunting, and attending turkey shoots. Tink was a veteran of the United States Army, a member of the American Legion Post #31, and was of the Baptist faith.
James is survived by his daughter, Tracy Hill of Melber; two grandchildren, Lauren Fondaw (Jason) and Jared Hill (Jenna), four great-grandchildren, Braelyn Fondaw, Kaisyn Fondaw, Kamdyn Fondaw, and Jordy Hill; four sisters, Sissy Wommack (Jerry), Tracey Ellis (David), Nyla VanFleet (J Roland), and Camilla Swope (Robert); two brothers, Danny Joe Hawes (Janet), Dwight Hawes (Shirley); and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Gail Lewis and Lisa Bannister; and two brothers, Duane “Boog”Hawes and Glenn Weiss.
Funeral Services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr. Joe Draffen and Anthony Harper officiated. A private family burial followed at Fooks Cemetery.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner and Orr is handling the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Heart Association, PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
You may share a hug, send a message or light a candle for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
To send flowers to the family of James “Tink” Hawes please visit our Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.