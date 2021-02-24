James Samuel “Sam” Perry, 96, and a resident of Sedalia passed away at 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at his residence.
He was a retired carpenter and contractor, a decorated Army Veteran of WWII, and a member of the Pentecostal Tabernacle Church in Water Valley.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Perry; three daughters, Sheila Perry, Sedalia, Debra Leach, Mayfield, Tana Farmer, Mayfield; one son, David (Angela) Perry, Tri-City; two stepsons, Jamie (Robin) Chambers, Brookport, Illinois, and Richard Poindexter, Mayfield; one brother, Vernon Perry, Detroit, Michigan; 12 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, R.H. and Ebbie Bruce Perry; first wife, Marjorie Sue Boyd Perry; and a sister, Bertie Maxine Perry.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Markus McClure officiating. Interment will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery.
His grandsons will serve as active pallbearers and his granddaughters will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The American Legion Post #26 will conduct graveside military graveside rites.
Friends may call at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield from 5 - 8 p.m. Thursday.
