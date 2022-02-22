James R. Dove, 88, of Paducah, died at 5:50 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was a member
of Labor Union Local #1214 and attended Church of Christ Clements Street.
He is survived by
his son, James Wesley Dove of Paducah;
his grandchildren,
Angie Curnel, Michael Dove and Brice Dove; his four great grandchildren.
Mr. Dove was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Louise Howard Dove; and four sisters. His parents, Ed and Eder Miller Dove; his sisters, Mary Freeman, Gladys Jackson, Geneva Ligon and Rosalee Flood.
All services are private.
Arrangements are being handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
