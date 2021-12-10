James David “Snuffy” Mallory, 87, of Paducah, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a retired car dealer, excavator, and of the Christian faith. He enjoyed western movies and riding his scooter.
Surviving are his three children, James Lee Mallory, Roy Eugene (Donna) Mallory, Lisa (Bruce) Hobbs; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; and his daughter-in-law, Sherry Mallory.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Mallory; one son, Gary Mallory; his parents, Earl and Nellie Mallory; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Joel Harper and Rev. Kevin Pleasant officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 5 — 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.