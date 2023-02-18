Monica Jackson, of Mayfield, a retired Farm Service Agency program technician, recently sat down with The Mayfield Messenger in honor of Black History Month to talk about her family history, African American role models, local community history and the importance of sewing.
In her career as a county program technician, Jackson worked with FSA programs that deal with different agricultural issues, such as conservation and crop disasters. Her duties included maintaining sensitive documents, answering customer inquiries, explaining program procedures and processing payments.
Jackson was the first African American hired in Graves County to do that job. She said there were days when her job wasn’t easy.
“Some [farmers] would not let me touch the paper that they had to sign. But to me, it was their loss. I didn’t lose anything by them not talking to me. You still have to keep going no matter what,” she said.
“Even at my job, when I first walked in, no one knew what to do with me. I worked with all the farmers in the community.”
She worked with many farmers in the local community who would ask specifically for her expertise, because she knew all the programs by heart.
Family history
Henry L. Anderson, Jackson’s grandfather, worked as a janitor for General Tire and taught an entire generation of grandchildren the craft of sewing clothes. Jackson said her grandfather memorized entire sections of the Bible and tested his grandchildren to see if he was right.
“It was almost word for word from the Bible,” she said. “He knew the story of ‘Daniel and the Lions’ Den’ backwards and forwards.”
Jackson said, “My mother, who passed on, used to say that her mother taught her how to take care of a home, but her daddy taught her how to sew. I sew and I’m trying to pass it down to my grandchildren.”
She told The Messenger that she really encourages learning the craft of sewing.
“Sewing teaches you how to read, how to do the math and how to critically think,” she said.
Jackson also shared her great-grandmother, Mama Lennie Anderson’s story, saying that Lennie was born in Marshall County, and her family eventually moved over to Graves County.
“Mama Lennie was ⅛ Black, and she taught in a one-room school building. She was the only African American woman in this community that had an African American Boy Scout troop,” Jackson said.
Before integration, a stretch of downtown Mayfield had primarily Black-owned businesses. “There was a Black doctor, lawyer, a dentist, and a lot of small Black businesses on that side. They catered only to African Americans,” Jackson said.
Jackson also recounted what her mother thought about the integration of the schools. She said when her mother went from Dunbar school to Mayfield, the integration at Mayfield High School went peacefully without protesters or angry parents. According to Jackson, the move to integration for Jackson and her family was peaceful and natural because the children in the community of Mayfield already knew each other.
Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley
Looking back at history, Jackson also spoke about American seamstress Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, who worked for First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln, a Lexington native and wife to President Abraham Lincoln.
“History mentions [Keckley] as being a force that convinced Lincoln to end slavery, they just mention her as a footnote,” Jackson said. “In actuality, she was sewing for all the wealthy women in that area. She was close enough to the family, that when Lincoln died, Mary Todd asked for someone to bring Keckley.”
“This is a woman who bought her (freedom from) slavery through her craft, who paid for her son’s slavery to end ... emancipated herself and her son, through sewing. To take a skill like that, and pay her way,” Jackson said. “Those women she sewed for came together and gave her the money so she could buy her slavery. In four years, she paid all those women back.”
In 1855, Keckley had to pay back $1,200.
“Those women got together, and bought her freedom,” Jackson said. “Those women were awesome. We have those examples, but no one talks about them. No one talked about the women who toiled and worked. They talk about a woman called ‘Moses,’ they don’t talk about a woman like Keckley, who was behind the scenes, doing the work.”
Jackson tied sewing to her family’s history, noting it was a way for them to provide for the family.
“When I think of my grandmothers, my great-grandmothers, my aunties, Mama Jodee (Holmes), those were women who were behind the scenes — doing what they could to help their families,” Jackson said.
Jackson’s great-grandmother Jodee Holmes
Jackson described her great-grandmother Jodee as being Native American and Caucasian.
During the 1800s, the U.S. government took thousands of Native American children and enrolled them in off-reservation boarding schools. Jackson described how both Jodee and her daughter, Louise Holmes, had features similar to other Native American children, which made her a target to government workers.
According to Jackson, the government came several times trying to take her grandmother. Jackson’s family hid the young girl under the floorboards until the government worker left the house. Jackson said her grandmother didn’t go back to school. She described how her grandmother endured a significant amount of trauma from that time.
“I learned from her to be resilient and to keep moving,” Jackson said.
