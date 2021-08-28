METROPOLIS, Ill. — With the decision made to begin a feasibility study with Massac County Unit 1 that will research options and gather information, the Joppa-Maple Grove board of education held a special meeting on Aug. 11 to gain further knowledge on the study process.
Dr. William Phillips, a consultant with MidWest School Consultants at the University of Illinois-Springfield, discussed with the board and 14 community members what a feasibility study is, its components and process, the state-approved procedures for reorganizing schools and answered questions.
“We have not decided on a certain path,” emphasized JMG superintendent Dr. Vickie Artman. “We want to make the best decisions for our future. We are not jumping into anything without researching and really giving it some thought. We are strictly looking at gathering information before making any decisions.”
• • •
The Joppa-Maple Grove Unit 38 and Massac County Unit 1 boards of education approved the feasibility study agreement at their separate meetings on July 26. The study is being funded by the Illinois State Board of Education and it will cost nothing to either board.
A feasibility study is a tool used by school districts wanting to investigate the advantages and disadvantages of reorganization options. The study must contain specified performance items about both districts involved — including transportation programs, facilities, enrollment, financials and curriculum, including staffing and extracurriculars — and a final conclusion or recommendation on the reorganization options for the districts involved in the study.
“We have to make a recommendation because you’re using State of Illinois money,” Phillips said. “Do you have to listen to what we say? It’s completely up to you. It’s simply an option. We are just going to give you a lot of information so that you can decide. This is a very emotional topic. Reorganization is forever and you want a lot of information before you make that big decision. But remember this: The decision is for the boys and girls.”
That information includes an understanding of the terms used.
“While consolidation and annexation are the most commonly known methods, there are more ways to merge districts than most people think — annexation and consolidation are two completely different procedures,” Phillips said. “We’re going to look at all the methods. If it’s not possible to utilize, we’ll tell you that; if it is, we’ll tell you that, too. We will make a recommendation at the end of the day, but it’s up to you.”
There are also certain incentives available for the different reorganization methods. Phillips noted the incentives are “a little carrot the State of Illinois throws you. They’re going to give you some money to do this.”
The incentives
• Salary differential — This is the difference between what full-time teachers would get in their original district and what they’ll get in the new contract. In the case of an annexation, it’s whatever they would be eligible for on the the new district’s salary schedule for four years.
• EBF (Evidence Based Funding) — The state board calculates EBF as if the districts were separate for four years and together for four years; whichever is the greatest amount is received for four years.
• Operational debt — When districts are in debt, usually below zero, in their operational funds — education, building, transportation, working cash — the state will bring them up to zero one time.
• $4,000 — For each full-time certificated staff member, including administration, the district gets $4,000 for one to three years. The one to three years is determined by a formula from the state board.
Phillips noted while there are four incentives, only the $4,000 and the salary differential apply to the cooperative high schools and deactivation reorganization methods.
There are 11 approved methods of reorganization by the State of Illinois.
“The reason there are 11 methods is the legislature wants to give the widest range of opportunities for something to do,” Phillips said. “They’re searching for the magic wand that will make a difference. Not many consolidations are done each year — Illinois averages two to three a year. Not very many studies are done each year — there were seven done last year.”
He emphasized that not all methods apply to JMG and Massac because they are for dual districts, not unit districts. A dual district collectively consists of a high school district and its feeder elementary districts. For example, the system used in Vienna where Buncombe Consolidated School District 43, Cypress School District 64, New Simpson Hill School District 32 and Vienna School District 55 are all K-8 elementary schools that feed into Vienna High School District 133 and each has its own school board. A unit district is consists of K-12 grades governed by one school board. For example, Joppa-Maple Grove District 38 and Massac County Unit District 1.
All but one reorganization method — dissolution — requires voter approval. The public vote must be passed by both districts; if it doesn’t pass one or both, it doesn’t pass. In no particular order, the reorganization methods are:
• Deactivation. The district is deactivated and tuitions its high school students to a neighboring district. The tuition is the receiving district’s cost per student, per year to educate its students. The deactivating district is also responsible for the transportation of those students. No new district is formed — the deactivating district must approve the plan with a referendum and the receiving district must approve with a board resolution. A one- to two-year contract between the districts is required through the lifetime of the deactivation.
• Cooperative High School. Two more districts cooperatively form a new entity called a co-op high school. There would be a Board of Control made up of members of whoever is cooperating. The districts are forced by law to make an agreement for 20 years. The teachers come from the original cooperating districts, and they continued to get paid on that district’s schedule.
• Annexation. The whole school district is dissolved and becomes part of an existing district. The certified teachers from the dissolved district use the existing district’s salary schedule and collective bargaining agreement. Taxpayers pay the tax rates of the existing annexing district, except for the bond and interest fund. The annexation petition hearing is held before the Regional Board of School Trustees, which makes the decision prior to the public vote. Residents of the annexed district can run for the existing board when elections are held.
• Dissolution. A majority of the school board members petition the Regional Board of School Trustees to dissolve the district. The regional board automatically takes control, determining where the district is annexed to. There is no public vote. The only way to stop dissolution is with a counter petition to the regional board with a majority of signatures from district constituents.
• High School-Unit Conversion. A unit district (K-12) converts to an elementary district (K-8) and annexes its high school students to a neighboring district. The new K-8 district’s boundaries are the same as its original K-12 district, but it must vote on a new tax rate, and it will pay the current tax rates of the annexing high school, except for bond and interest rates. Residents of the converted district can run for the either board when elections are held.
• Unit District Formation. The two unit districts reorganize into one district resulting in a brand new district. The voters must approve the referendum for the formation, a new school board and a new tax rate.
• Combined School District. Two or more elementary or high school districts combine to make a larger elementary or high school district
• Unit to Dual Conversion. Two or more unit districts change to a dual district formation by changing all of the unit districts to elementary districts and create a new overlapping high school district. All new boards and tax rates are created for the participating districts. Incentives, staff, buildings and equipment are split between the districts using a process monitored by the Regional Office of Education.
• Optional Elementary Unit District. In a dual district, one or more elementary districts along with the high school district become a new unit district The public vote from all the participating districts must be the majority. The new unit board sets the tax rates for the new unit district and the high school rates for the non-participating elementary districts.
• Combined High School-Unit District. A high school district combines with an adjoining unit district. The newly enlarged unit district sets the tax rates for the new territory for the ninth- through 12th-grades of the former elementary feeder districts and the K-12 rates for the original unit district.
• Multi-Unit Conversion. Two or more unit districts dissolve to form a newly combined high school/unit district and new elementary district(s). For example, there are two K-12 districts; one converts to a K-8, sending its ninth- through 12th-graders to the other district, requiring the K-8 district to have two tax rates — one for the high schoolers going to the other district and another for its kindergarten through eighth-grade students.
• • •
Phillips is one member of the three-member feasibility study consultant team. They have conducted 127 studies total around the state — Phillips has done 62, the others have done 35 and 30. Phillips will be looking over the last four years of financial records from both districts.
“We don’t bring any preconceived notions. We do not preconceive whatever we’re going to find,” Phillips emphasized. “When we’re done, we’ll do a PowerPoint presentation with both boards and the public showing the comparisons. The report will not be available until it is finished and can be posted by the boards prior to that public meeting. After we’re done with it, it’s your study.”
Since mid-August, both boards have been compiling the information for the consultant team, which is scheduled to pick up the material in September and at that time will do on-site visits to all the schools in both districts
“When we’re here, we’ll talk to school administrators, some teachers; look at buses, custodians, physical plants, principals, graduation requirements, classes each has,” Phillips said.
The study will be ready in four months, around the first of 2022.
“So, let’s say the boards think this is a good idea and they want to pursue a reorganization method. What’s next?” Phillips said. “If the boards want to pursue, they make a resolution to the regional superintendent that will list the method they want to use. The regional superintendent will hold a hearing where anybody from the two districts can speak and the regional superintendent will make a decision whether or not it will be in the best interest of the boys and girls. That decision goes to the state superintendent who also decides whether or not it will be in the best interest of the boys and girls. After the state superintendent, the decision goes to the residents.”
That vote of proceeding with the reorganization method must end with the majority vote from both districts; otherwise, it fails. While that specific reorganization method cannot be voted on for two years, another can be voted on in the next election.
“It’s a lot to unpack,” Phillips said of the process and the decisions to be made. “You don’t have to do anything, but you do have to admit it’s a lot of information for your local administrators to have, to really be knowledgeable about and really discern the differences and put all this stuff together. … The most important decision for me — if I can discern something that’s better for boys and girls, then I’m there. Do I always say that in every study we do, we should do this? No, we do not. It depends on circumstances, documentation, the data, etc.
“If the consolidation team feels it’s not a good thing for boys and girls, we’ll tell you that.”
