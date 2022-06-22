Imogene Cooper Stanley, 93, of Hickory, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at Mills Health & Rehab in Mayfield.
She was a member of Genesis Church in Mayfield and a homemaker.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Sharon Stanley of Hickory; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, April.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bobby” Stanley; one daughter, Tillie Ann Stanley; two brothers; and one sister. Her parents were Seth and Tillie Worton Cooper.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Wendall Lain will officiate. Interment will follow at Mayfield Memory Gardens.
Friends may call from 5 - 8 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the funeral home.
