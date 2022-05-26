Hurshal L. Ivey, Sr., 80, of Benton, died on Monday, May 23, 2022, at his residence.
He was a retired over the road truck driver.
Born Wednesday, Feb. 25, 1942, in Benton, he was the son of the late Rudy Ivey and the late Georgia (Phillips) Ivey.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Margaret Ann Ivey; his son, Lee Ivey wife Linda of Benton; granddaughter, Stephanie Howell husband Kenneth of Benton; great granddaughters, Hannah McFarlin husband Layne of Wappapello, Missouri, and Gracie Howell of Benton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shirley Ivey.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at New Harmony Cemetery, located on New Harmony Road in Benton with Joe Daryl Thorn and Paul Crowell officiating.
The family has request that everyone who attends Mr. Ivey's services to please dress casual.
Interment will follow in New Harmony Cemetery, Benton.
The family will receive friends from 5 — 8 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home.
