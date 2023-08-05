Hummingbirds are not to be confused with Hummers, the car, though the birds can fly 500 miles without a stop to “fuel up.” That is not the only unique thing about the 2.5” or less birds that weigh less than a cotton ball or nickel. Their blade-like wings can rotate in figure “8” helicopter maneuvers, and beat 60-80 times a minute, creating the characteristic humming sound. Their tiny feet that reduce drag do not let them walk, however, they can perch and scoot sideways on a branch.
Of the many hummingbirds of North America, only Ruby-throated (Archilochus columbris) is found east of the Mississippi River and states along its western bank. Any others found here have simply been blown temporarily across the river. Ruby is so named for the red iridescent throat feathers. Her muted plumage protects her and hatchlings from predators.
Hummingbirds’ aerial antics are a delight to watch in the garden. The displays are a combination of gorging on insects, courting and driving off others. The males are very territorial. Hang his feeder out of sight of others. They have great memories, knowing just where their favorite flowers and feeders were last year. Any changes made such just to add more flowers and feeders.
As beautiful as a Ruby-throated is, its song is not. It is characterized as. high-pitched, squeaky and chattery. Judge for yourself, go to: American Bird Conservancy — Hummingbird
To maintain the high metabolism rate needed to fly, during the day, they feed every 10-15 minutes, resting in a nearby shrub of tree and, at night, partially shut down to save energy.
While hummingbird numbers are increasing, they still need our help by planting nectar-producing plants that attract hummers, but not deer: Climbing columbine (lacy foliage), 6-15”), Beebalm (1-4’), Alvia (1.5-2’, Coral bells (8-18”), Red columbine (2’), rocosmia (2-3’), and delphinium (6”-7’ depending on the variety).
Besides adding sugar-water feeders (no red dye, artificial sweetener or honey!), provide shallow fresh water stations that have a few rocks on which to perch.
THINGS TO DOThink of August as a headstart on fall cleanup, according to Margaret Roach, gardening author.
Garden — Start with weeding even though it is boring and seemingly never ending. Take revenge. Eat the edible weeds in your yard. Don’t know your weeds, go to: Rutgers New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station “weed ID.” Click on the picture of your weed for a start, than google that weed to find out if edible or not. Avoid weeds that have been sprayed with herbicides and pesticides.
Cease digging spring bulbs. Mark Magic Lily location for digging after they cease blooming if you want to move or divide, as they are beginning to send out new roots. Order spring bulbs and roses for fall planting. Trim iris foliage and fertilize. Remove spent or puny plants, replacing with fall perennials. Replace mulch washed out by recent heavy rains. Cut daylily stalks at the base.
Lawn — Pick up branches, sticks and twigs from the latest wind and thunderstorm. They are a mowing and tripping hazard that can hide under even medium-height grass.
Trees — Don’t discard broken magnolia branches. Preserve them by cutting the stems at an angle and inserting in equal parts warm water and glyercin.
Vegetables and fruits — Train vining plants to vertical supports — tripod of stakes secured with twine or chicken wire. Sow kale for fall harvest of tender leaves or larger leaves for chips (Allrecipes — baked kale chips), and short season turnips (Egg Turnip — edenbrothers.com) 48 days to maturity, and White Lady Hybrid (Park) 40 days. Plant downy mildew resistant cucumbers and summer squash (Burpee and Park Seed). Fall planted strawberries will produce strong roots that will allow first year harvest.
EVENTThis weekend — Annual first weekend in August Hummingbird Fest at Land Between the Lands, Woodlands Nature Center. Activities each day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. August is Hummingbird Month. For more information: 270-924-2299, landbetweenthelakes.us.
Contact Carolyn Roof, The Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
