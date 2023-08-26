The McCracken County Humane Society is offering discounts on adoptions as part of their annual Clear the Shelter week, in hopes of making space for more rescues.
Until Aug. 31, any dog one-year-old and above is free, dogs three to 11 months are $50 and dogs under three months are $150.
Staff said cats are not included in the event because they move more quickly through the shelter.
Event Coordinator Kaitlyn Kelley said the shelter is at maximum capacity for dogs and has been for a long time. The staff hope this event will help increase the adoption of their long-term residents.
“Our typical stay is roughly five, six months. We do have dogs here right now that have been here for over a year. I think I have about four,” Kelley said.
When the shelter reaches capacity, there isn’t much the organization can do to help.
“We get calls daily about people needing to surrender, or they found this dog and they need help. Unless we have the kennel space, we can’t take on any more,” Kelley said.
Although the humane society is lowering dog adoption fees, it is not lowering its standards for possible owners. “We have to look at the best interest of the dog,” Kelley said. Anyone looking to adopt must fill out an application and be approved and applicants must have an established veterinarian so the staff knows the dog will be cared for.
Staff at the McCracken County Humane Society said they will help find a dog that fits any lifestyle. Important things for adopters to consider are children, other animals, and time commitment. Not all animals are comfortable with multiple pets in the house and some dogs require more attention than others.
The humane society staff has high hopes for ‘Clear the Shelter’ week. “We’re really hopeful that we’ll have a good turnout. We really need it so that we can help the community more,” Kelley said.
