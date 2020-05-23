Dear Annie: Recently, you printed a letter that suggested people start “Round Robin” letter-writing circles while we’re all cooped up at home. I agree that letter writing can be a wonderful hobby. When my wife was in fifth grade, the class did a “pen pal” program where everybody wrote a letter to a person in a foreign country. She and her pen pal in Australia wrote back and forth, with each letter taking about a month to arrive, for the whole year. After that, my wife would send a Christmas card and a birthday card every year to her former pen pal. Sometimes they would share life updates.
Three years ago, we planned a trip to Australia and she told her pen pal about it.
She said to come visit them. We stayed with them for a week, including a trip to the Outback. Then we took a train to Melbourne, where her daughter lived and stayed with them for several days. Then we went back to Sydney and flew home — one of our best vacations ever! — Phil
Dear Phil: What an amazing thing. Strangers really are just friends waiting to happen.
