Friday night football isn’t the only beloved fall tradition being impacted by high temperatures. Nathan Huyck, owner of Paducah’s Huyck Farms, says his pumpkin crop is taking a big hit.
Huyck Farms has four acres of pumpkin patches, but due to the recent weather, they’re all basically bare. According to him, the problem is twofold — too much rain early in the season and now, it’s just too hot.
Huyck said farmers are doing what they can to keep the pumpkin-patch tradition going.
“It’s a little disheartening to put in a lot of work and then mother nature takes it away,” Huyck said Friday.
Fall pumpkin patches are a Huyck Farms tradition that dates back to the 1920’s. “I’ve done it every year since I’ve had it and then we’ve always done it in the past,” Huyck explained. He’s been running the family business for the past seven years and says he’s never seen his pumpkins in this shape.
“The blooms weren’t opening up or haven’t opened up yet. It was too wet and now it’s too hot and they won’t open,” he said.
By now, Huyck said he’s getting ready to harvest his pumpkin crop. “They’re still looking mid-October, so it’s going to be late season if we have our own pumpkins,” he said.
He said Fall is one of the farm’s busiest times, and he’s worried about how losing the pumpkin harvest could impact his business. He’s doing what he can to keep the Huyck tradition alive.
“You know, if I have to get pumpkins somewhere else then we’ll get pumpkins somewhere else,” he said.
Penny’s Pumpkin Patch in Murray says it’s facing the same issue, with 20 acres of pumpkins rotted or not growing at all. Workers at Rendleman Orchards in Illinois said their pumpkins are doing great thanks to starting a little later than usual.
