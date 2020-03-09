HoroscopeS
MONDAY, MARCH 9, 2020
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Diplomacy and charm will help you avoid a situation that can put a dent in your reputation or position. Let everyone else voice his or her opinions first. Refuse to let anger take over and compromise your chance to get ahead. 3 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Talk to people who can offer knowledge and insight into something that interests you. A new lifestyle or educational pursuit will change the way you do things as well as how you prioritize. 5 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t waste time or energy lamenting over something you cannot change. Strive to learn something new and apply it to your life and prospects. 2 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Recognize your potential and what you can do to make your life better. Opportunity is within reach, but you have to be willing to compromise and make necessary adjustments. A personal change will make you more easily understood. 4 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t let anyone interfere in your life. Rumors will lead to a problem with someone you love. Take up a new hobby or work on personal growth and accomplishments. Using reverse psychology will help you get your way. 3 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Set up meetings, and you will accomplish what you set out to do. Your power of persuasion will come in handy when you want someone to step up and do his or her part. An idea will lead to changes at home. 3 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Don’t misinterpret what the messenger is telling you. Listen to someone who has always been there for you. Do things differently, and offer incentives to get your way. Anger does not become you, so don’t go there. 3 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Don’t procrastinate if you move forward. Show everyone who’s the boss and how good you are at handling whatever comes your way. Strive for perfection, and you’ll make an impression. 4 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Observe what others are doing, and you will see who is making all the decisions. Stay on top of situations to avoid being left out. A power play involving money will cause stress. Don’t reveal secrets or what you plan to do next. 2 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Do your best to secure your position. If you want to be a leader, act like one and make decisions. Legal contracts can be drawn up and signed. 5 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Helping others will bring out the best in you. A partnership that can offer benefits will put you in a good position. Negotiate on your behalf, and don’t be afraid to tackle something new. 3 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — A personal change will motivate you to aspire to higher levels and to reach out to people with whom you feel comfortable discussing your intentions and plans. A positive outlook will result in more significant opportunities and gains. Romance is in the stars. 3 stars
