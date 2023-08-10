PRINCETON — In her 50 years at the University of Kentucky Research and Education Center, Marilyn Hooks has seen it all. From the first computers to a devastating tornado, her time there has been nothing if not memorable.
Hooks graduated high school in May 1973, and she started working at the UKREC in July of that same year. Hooks was involved in the DECA program at school, and her teacher recommended her for the position to her father, who worked at the UKREC.
“Back then, I did posters by hand,” said Hooks, who explained that “by hand” means literally. She used a mimeograph machine, a type of hand-fed printer that forced ink through a stencil onto paper. Hooks typed out the stencils as well.
“We went from electric typewriters to a computer around the ‘80s,” said Hooks, “and that was a big change. We went from a phone of, I think, three lines to a switchboard.”
Hooks, a staff support employee, also said that the UKREC grew when it finished new construction in the 1980s, and this included hiring more staff members.
“We only had a few faculty staff in the old building on top of the hill, and then they built in 1980 and we started hiring more faculty and staff, and from there it grew into more, and then we had the renovation,” Hooks said.
But then, the 2021 tornado hit.
“It was very devastating when I first heard of it,” said Hooks. “My son and his family came and stayed with me in the basement until it passed. Luckily, we didn’t have any damage.”
Her son and his family left to check on their home out near the country club, but were unable to reach it because of downed power lines. So, they returned to Hooks’ home, this time with news.
“So, he came back home and he said, ‘Mom, the station’s gone,’ ” Hooks said of her son. “I didn’t know what that meant. I mean, I could not comprehend it. What do you mean the station’s gone? You just can’t think that there’s nothing there.”
Hooks went to see the center for herself the next morning, and the devastation shocked her.
“It’s traumatic to know that everything is gone,” she said. “And so, I parked there on the other side of the road, and got out and looked, and when I got back in the car, it wouldn’t start. And I was panicking. I called my girlfriend and she said ‘Have you got it in park?’ I didn’t put it in park,” Hooks laughed, the story showing how shocked she had been.
“It’s been quite an ordeal of emotions with your lifetime at a place that you’ve seen so many changes,” Hooks said. “It’s just a sad thing.”
But amid the tragedy, Hooks is grateful for the community she found at her job.
“The people that I work with, and for, we work together united,” she said.
“We worked as a group. We worked in unity. It was like a family. We raised our children together. We’ve been through a lot,” Hooks continued, adding that many of her former coworkers are still close friends.
She also found the work fulfilling.
“I like the work,” said Hooks, “I like what I did. It was very fulfilling to do field days and meeting everyone and being of service.” She felt that she and her coworkers were united toward a common goal.
“That unity brought us together,” Hooks said. “If anybody asked us to do anything, we were glad to do it. We wanted to make them the very best that they could be.”
One of Hooks’ most prevalent memories comes from her early days working at UKREC. It was the retirement of two workers, W.D. Armstrong and Lowry Caldwell.
“The celebration and the comments that people made, they really influenced me to be the best worker that I could be,” Hooks said.
When asked what she would miss the most, her answer came quick.
“I’ll miss the people,” Hooks said. “I’ll miss my friends. I miss the work I like to see things done and I like to know that we maybe added to what needed to be done instead of just the mundane things.”
Hooks will have plenty to keep her busy after retirement. She plans to devote more time to personal projects and trainings she offers, and is also planning on spending plenty of quality time with her grandchildren.
There will be a retirement ceremony for Hooks held at 2 p.m. Thursday at UKREC.
