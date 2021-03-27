Any day now, some little bitty birds will flap in here at the end of a great long flight, and you might want to have some refreshments ready.
About this time of year, somewhere around April 1 give or take, we receive the first incoming ruby-throated hummingbirds on homecoming flights from wintering habitats in southern Mexico and Central America. Some of these are winging back to their nesting territories after cold weather sabbatical as much as 1,500 miles to the south.
That is quite a journey, a solo flight at that, for a creature that weighs in at about one-tenth of an ounce. You wonder how it packs enough fuel in the tank to fly that far.
The ruby-throated hummingbird is the only hummer species to nest and dwell here about half of the year. They are common spring through early fall, but some people are mostly unfamiliar with them or even oblivious to their presence of hummers. This is mostly because ruby-throats are so small, the opposite of obvious.
This hummer is about 3 inches long, but a skinny beak makes up about 20% of that. The bird is as delicate looking as it is small. It has legs and feet that are even smaller than what its overall dimensions would suggest is appropriate.
Some people who have never had a good look at a hummingbird would suggest that the little bird has no feet at all. In fact, it does have tiny legs and feet that allow perching. But the ruby-throat is in constant flight much of the time. It buzzes or hums along (hence, the name) with wings flapping at up to 80 strokes per second. At this speed, the wings literally blur to the human eye, further making it hard to get a clear look at the hummer.
The ruby-throat is metallic emerald green on upper body and a buff white underneath. The adult males grow a patch of ruby red feathers on their throat, while the juvenile fellows look more like the adult females. It is weird, but juveniles are slightly larger than the adults. (Maybe it is baby fat.)
Seeing one close up in flight, a little blur of greenish color is the first impression. The indistinction of the crazy-fast wings can make them look bug-like. Another factor there is that a hummer can adjust its wing angle and speed to move in any direction or, as it does when it feeds, just hover in place.
Ruby-throats eat ants, spiders and some other tiny insects, but a high percentage of their diet is plant nectar. A hummer specializes on dining at blooming flowers, usually hovering at the blossoms, poking in that skinny beak to sip at the nectar within, lapping it with an incredibly small, flickering tongue.
Reliance on blooming flowers is why ruby-throats go way south for the winter. Their necessary food supply is simply not available in sustainable levels here during the cold season.
Now that spring has blossoms going again, it is safe for hummers to return. The first to do that are the males. They begin showing up, often returning to the same areas they used last spring and summer, staking out breeding territories and guarding them from competitors.
The earliest-returning females typically follow the advanced-scouting males by perhaps a week or two. Both the males and females flitter home in random, scattered fashion. Again, they travel alone, never flocking with birds of a feather.
By May, much of the “local” ruby-throat population will be back in familiar digs, in various stages of the reproductive season. The birds come back here mostly because they fledged here. Hummers, like most migratory bird species, have fidelity to geographic locations where they learned to fly. That makes it home.
Soon enough, females will be building ridiculously small nests of spiderweb silk and plant matter. When ripe from breeding, each mom-to-be will lay a clutch of two bean-sized eggs that will hatch part of the next generation.
Chances are, some of these resident hummers live around you. You might never notice them, however, unless you cater to them with sugar-water bribery. Ruby-throats will get by nicely without hand-outs but offering artificial nectar in a feeder is mutually beneficial: It is nourishing, easily obtained food for the hummers, and it draws ruby-throats close enough where we can see them and enjoy their presence.
People interested in getting into hummingbird feeding can start at any time through the season, but it never hurts to start early and catch the attention of the first homecoming males. An early scout that finds a feeder may be inclined to establish his territory closer to a favorite, human-provided food source.
Start with a store-bought feeder — functional, cheap and readily available. They typically are plastic with a clear reservoir and red and yellow simulated blooms where there are feeding ports. Perches are fine but unnecessary.
Fill the feeder with a mix of one part sugar to four parts water. Do not add food color, and don’t bother with colored commercial nectar. Color additives actually may harm the birds.
Boil the sugar water mixture, let it cool and fill the feeder. Keep the rest in the fridge for refills. Change the sugar water, wash and rinse the feeder every two or three days, especially as temperatures warm.
If you hang a sugar water feeder and give them time, they will come.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.